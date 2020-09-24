Coronavirus Vaccine News: The intranasal vaccine of both Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute requires only one dose of the vaccination as compared to two doses other vaccines might need.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech recently announced that it would be manufacturing almost a billion doses of coronavirus vaccine in collaboration with the Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis, Missouri.

The vaccine which the Bharat Biotech would be manufacturing will be a single-dose intranasal COVID vaccine which will help in overcoming the potential shortcomings with vaccine distribution including the high cost of the vaccination and a possible shortage of personnel to administer the doses. Bharat Biotech is expected to undertake stage 2 and 3 clinical trials in India upon obtaining the required regulatory approval.

Meanwhile, Pune-based Serum Institute has also announced that it will manufacture US-based Codagenix's intranasal live-attenuated (weakened) COVID-19 vaccine candidate and had also received regulatory approval from the Review Committee on Genetic Manipulation (RCGM) of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

The intranasal vaccine of both Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute requires only one dose of the vaccination as compared to two doses other vaccines might need.

What is the intranasal vaccine?

Vaccines for any disease are administered through different routes, with injectable shots being the most commonly used technique, which delivers the dose into the muscle or in the tissue just between the skin and muscles (subcutaneous).

Other routes through which a vaccine can be administered, include delivering the liquid solution orally, which is most commonly used in administering the vaccines to an infant.

However, in the third technique, known as intranasal route, the vaccine is administered to a receipent by spraying it into the nostrils and inhaled. A nasal vaccine directly targets the immune cells that are present in and around the mucosal tissues.

A conventional mode of vaccination, on the other hand, induces an antibody response, whereas a nasal mode of vaccination generates both mucosal as well as the systemic immunity.

How much the intranasal vaccine is effective?

There is a number of viruses around us, including the currently prevailing coronavirus, which infects through the mucosa, which is the moist tissue present in the mouth, nose and lungs. Unlike other COVID-19 vaccines in development, the intranasal vaccine is administered at the infected site, such as nose, mouth and lungs to stop the infection.

Researchers in Washington University School of Medicine, who developed the vaccine compared the intranasal vaccine to the vaccine given through intramuscular injection and found that the injection provides an immune response that prevented pneumonia, but it did not prevent infection in the nose and lungs.

However, in the nasal delivery route, the vaccine prevented the infection in both the lungs and the nose, suggesting that the vaccinated individuals would not spread the virus or develop infections elsewhere in the body.

Intranasal vaccines are also expected to cut down on the dependence on various trained personnel to administer the vaccine, according to experts.

