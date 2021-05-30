Coronavirus Vaccination: Check out the doctor's advice on how to deal with the after effects of COVID-19 vaccination.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As the COVID-19 cases are declining in the country, health workers and ministers are encouraging citizens to get vaccinated. However, many reports are doing around the COVID-19 vaccine regarding what to do before and after vaccination. As we all know that after getting the shot, people suffer from mild fever or headache and pain in hand, which is quite normal. Several health experts have suggested certain medicines to take after experiencing fever. Now experts have come up with a new way to ease down the effects of vaccination.

Benefits of Coconut Water

According to Physician Dr Sushma Motilal Nehru Divisional Hospital, Prayagraj has advised people to drink coconut water if people are suffering from fever after jab. Coconut water helps in controlling blood pressure and keep the person hydrated.

Dr Mansoor Ahmad explains that it has more nutrients than milk and doesn't contain fat content or cholesterol. He further added that Coconut water has anti-oxidant properties, calcium, magnesium, potassium, Vitamin C, and phosphorus makes a good substitute for saline glucose.

Beli hospital's Dr Akhauri further added that Coconut water helps in detoxifying our body by flushing out toxins accumulated in the intestine.

Benefits of Lemon

Health experts have advised that if a person is experiencing the after-effects of COVID-19 vaccination then, he/she can consume one or two lemons after getting the jab.

Keep Yourself Hydrated

According to health experts, people should keep themselves hydrated before and after vaccination. Women should consume at least 2.7 litres or 11 cups and men 3.7 litres or more than 15 cups every day. Also, drinking coconut water every day before and after vaccination will prevent you from diarrhoea and breakdown of body muscles.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv