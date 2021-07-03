The top medical professionals have answered the query by telling that a single dose of the COVID vaccine can protect people by not getting infected with the virus but the effectiveness remains low.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: With people getting vaccinated across the globe to fight coronavirus, many are wondering that whether one dose of vaccine is enough to boost immunity. Due to various misconceptions, people are sceptical about getting vaccinated. However, confusion also arises that is a single dose of vaccine sufficient to fight against the virus.

The top medical professionals have answered the query by telling that a single dose of the COVID vaccine can protect people by not getting infected with the virus but the effectiveness remains low.

The coronavirus vaccine was initially developed to fight against the original version of the virus detected in late 2019. However, now the virus has mutated itself, converting into a different version. This is a major cause of concern that the initially developed vaccine may lose its efficacy because of the mutation of the virus.

The reason behind the expert's recommendation to get fully vaccinated is to fight against different variants of the virus, such as the Delta Variant. This variant was the main cause behind India's adverse second covid wave.

It is being said that the entire dose of vaccines such as AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines will also protect people against the Delta variant of the coronavirus. However, one dose of the vaccine will not provide much effectiveness and the protection against the virus is reduced.

On the other hand, many health officials are concerned about the complete doses of the vaccine which is yet to be supplied to various countries. World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said a single dose of the vaccine will not be effective in preventing the new variants of the virus, due to this people should always follow the necessary Covid protocols until a large number of populations get vaccinated.

The second dose of a two-dose vaccine is critical because it's what ‘really gives a boost to the immune system so that the antibody response is very strong,” says Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO's chief scientist.

In India, the Health Ministry and its affiliated bodies have been emphasising people to follow the regular and necessary covid norms and get vaccinated as much as they can.

Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen