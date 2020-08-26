The efficacy of the treatment has been established in-vitro (artificially induced conditions) but the same is yet to be established in the living organisms.

A group of researchers have been able to establish the effectiveness of much touted Plasma therapy (Convalescent plasma) in the severely ill Coronavirus patients. A team of Netherlands-based researchers found that the convalescent plasma could protect against the disease when given in higher doses. The research got published in the bioRxiv preprint server, and is currently being peer-reviewed.

Other studies too have identified various neutralising antibodies as the mode to induce protective immunity against Novel Coronavirus, which have further been substantiated by various sero-surveys indicating significant sero-prevalence in large populations across the world.

One specific antibody against COVID-19 identified

The study says that the researchers from Netherlands’ Erasmus Medical Center and Utrecht University were able to identify one specific monoclonal antibody, which enabled a prophylactic (loose translation: preventive) antibody response in severe to moderate SARS-CoV-2 cases.

The study found that the animals who were treated with a high dose of neutralizing monoclonal antibodies did not lose weight or show any gross lesions in their lungs, implying it to be a potential mode of protection from COVID-19 free from any side effects.

Plasma therapy, however, has reportedly resulted in various physiological side effects such as reduced oxygen carrying capacity for a few weeks and weight loss after the COVID-19 recovery.

‘Disease may be prevented, transmission won’t be blocked’

The data presented by the researchers showed that prophylactic treatment with highly neutralizing monoclonal antibodies not only protected against weight loss and reduced virus replication in the lungs, but also limits histopathological changes in the lungs. This would simply mean that even if the infection strikes, the body would be ready to prevent the COVID-19 from taking a severe form.

"In addition, we show that while prophylactic treatment may prevent disease, animals still become infected and shed virus, indicating that transmission will not be blocked," study authors cautioned in the bioRxiv paper.

