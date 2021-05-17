Coronavirus Treatment: Adhere to these simple guidelines given by the Health Ministry on how to treat asymptomatic cases or cases with mild symptoms at home.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: With the impending third wave of the coronavirus, children also are at the risk of getting infected. This is worrying for parents as it is difficult to protect the kids amidst the virus looming almost everywhere. Looking at this, the Union Health Ministry has released a set of guidelines for detecting and treating COVID-19 symptoms in children at home. Early detection and proper management can boost the chances of a speedy recovery in Children.

Adhere to these simple guidelines given by the Health Ministry on how to treat asymptomatic cases or cases with mild symptoms at home:

How to identify symptoms in children?

Although most children are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms others report common symptoms such as:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

• Fatigue

• Sore throat

• Diarrhea

• Rhinorrhea

• Gastrointestinal issues

• Loss of smell etc

A new syndrome named Multi-System Inflammatory syndrome has been reported in children. Such cases include symptoms like a persistent fever of more than 38 degrees Celsius.

How to identify asymptomatic children?

Asymptomatic children are usually identified while screening if family members are identified. This requires monitoring for the development of symptoms and immediate treatment according to severity.

What is the treatment in mild cases?

Fever: Paracetamol 10-15 mg/kg/ dose: may repeat every 4-6 hours

Cough: Throat soothing agents like warm saline gargles in older children and adults

Diet: Ensure oral fluids to maintain hydration and a nutritious diet.

Children with underlying comorbid conditions such as congenital heart disease, chronic lung diseases, chronic organ dysfunctions, obesity may also be managed at home under the doctor’s guidance. However, in case of emergency parents must seek specialised treatment.

On May 13 India’s Drug regulatory gave Bharat Biotech permission to conduct trials of Covaxin for children between the age of 2 to 18. This could be the first coronavirus inoculation to be tested in minors in India.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. Jagran English does not independently vouch for the results of these breathing exercises. Prior consultation with a doctor is advisable before doing any exercise.)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha