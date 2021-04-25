Coronavirus Treatment: The second wave of COVID-19 has pushed the country to square one, but this time the effects are double.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The second wave of COVID-19 has pushed the country to square one, but this time the effects are double as patients are gasping for oxygen, hospitals are running out of beds, and other medical facilities. This has pushed the hospitals on the edges and has also created a massive demand among people regarding the same. But, more than this, demand for the anti-viral drug, Remdesivir has increased substantially. However, Indian authorities have claimed that this anti-viral drug is not a 'life-saving' medicine.

Remdesivir, which is manufactured by Gilead (US), was initially developed for the treatment of hepatitis and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Seeing its initial response, US FDA approved this anti-viral drug for the treatment of COVID-19. However, India's Health Ministry said that it's an investigational therapy and is not a life-saving drug.

How effective is Remdesivir drug against Coronavirus?

As per the Director-General of the ICMR Dr Balram Bhargava, the second wave of COVID-19 has increased the risk factor in young people too. He further added that since young people are not vaccinated, this can also be the reason why they are getting infected with this deadly virus and landing up in hospitals.

Times of India quoted AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria saying, "Remdesivir isn't a magic bullet and isn't a drug that decreases mortality. We may use Remdesivir as we don't have an anti-viral drug. Remdesivir was proven useful for those in hospitals and on oxygen...it can't be taken as a regular antibiotic."

Even, World Health Organisation (WHO) did a clinical trial on Remdesivir to know the effectiveness of this anti-viral drug against coronavirus. In the trial, they found out that Remdesivir could not prevent COVID-19 related deaths or reduce the duration of hospitalisation.

Do all COVID-19 patients need Remdesivir?

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria while talking about the effectiveness of Remdesivir said that this anti-viral drug should be given to 'severe patients', who are hospitalised, have infiltrates on CT-Scan and drop in oxygen level.

Patients who are quarantined at home and are not on any medical oxygen support should avoid taking this drug.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv