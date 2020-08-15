The researchers termed the STOP-LAMP test as highly accurate and easy to use, which makes it a prime candidate for use in settings with limited testing capabilities.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In the ongoing fight to combat the havoc wrecked by the coronavirus across the globe, researchers from Australia have now developed a a new test that can diagnose the deadly infection in just 20 minutes.

The research results, published in the Journal of Medical Microbiology, noted the rapid molecular4 test named N1-STOP-LAMP, is 100 pr cent accurate in diagnosing the samples infected with high loads of SARS-CoV-2.

"STOP-LAMP is what's referred to as a 'near care' test, it is not intended to replace the current gold standard PCR testing," said study lead author Tim Stinear, Professor at the University of Melbourne in Australia, as reported by news agency IANS.

"It's a robust diagnostic test for the specific and rapid detection of COVID-19. But it's important to note however, it trades some detection sensitivity for speed and ease-of-use," he added.

The researchers termed the STOP-LAMP test as highly accurate and easy to use, which makes it a prime candidate for use in settings with limited testing capabilities.

The method involves using a small portable machine, which can reliably detect SARS-CoV-2 from just one nasal swab. In the race to control the COVID-19 pandemic, access to rapid, precision diagnostics is key, the research team said.

"We have developed an alternative COVID-19 molecular test that can be readily deployed in settings where access to standard laboratory testing is limited or where ultra-rapid result turnaround times are needed," said Stinear as reported by IANS.

The study revealed that this new test uses only one tube and involves only a single step, making it more efficient and lower cost than many of the current tests for SARS-CoV-2.

The N1-STOP-LAMP method was found to be 100 per cent accurate and correctly identified 87 per cent of tests as positive when used to assess 157 confirmed-positive samples. The results were fast, with an average time-to-positive of 14 minutes for 93 of those clinical samples.

"We see this kind of technology having a benefit in settings liked aged care facilities or overseas laboratories with limited resources and equipment," Professor Stinear said. "The test requires a small shoebox-sized machine, as well as reagents, but everything is portable," he noted.

