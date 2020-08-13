Earlier, drugmaker Cipla Ltd. had priced the generic version of Remdesivir at a little less than Rs 5,000.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila, on Thursday launched the cheapest version of Remdesivir drug, one of the fewest drugs touted as a ‘promising’ treatment against COVID-19. Rebranded as Remdac, it is now the cheapest available version of Remdesivir drug in India, at Rs 2800 per 100 mg lyophilised injection, with its currently available version priced at a little less than Rs 5,000.

Zydus Cadila, who is also working towards a COVID-19 vaccine, a plasmid DNA vaccine named ZyCov-D, had signed a non-exclusive agreement with the US-drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc, to manufacture and sell the drug. The public availability of the drug is now out all across the country.

“Remdac is the most affordable drug as we would like to enable patients to have access to this critical drug in the treatment of COVID 19", Dr. Sharvil Patel, the Managing Director of Cadila Healthcare Limited said in a statement.

The drug has been manufactured by Zydus Cadila’s factories located in Gujarat itself, and the company said that the drug will be made available to the government and private hospitals across the country, through its own distribution chains.

Zydus Cadila thus became the fifth company in the world to launch a generic version of Remdesivir in India, after privately held Hetero Labs Ltd, Cipla, Mylan NV and Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. in the same order.

India remains the third worst affected nation due to COVID-19, after the US and Brazil, with over 47,000 deaths and over six lakh and fifty three thousand active cases. However, the fatality rate has been one of the lowest in the world in India that dipped below 2 per cent on Thursday.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta