Coronavirus Treatment: It is essential for COVID-19 survivors to practice certain exercises daily to ensure that he or she stays healthy and fit.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The deadly COVID-19 infection, which is caused by SARS-CoV-2, continues to wreak havoc across India with the country reporting three lakh cases and over 2,000 deaths daily. However, over 82 per cent of COVID-19 patients in India, as per the data available at the Union Health Ministry, can recover from the infection.

So far, as per the Health Ministry data, more than 1.50 crore patients have recovered from COVID-19 in India. Though most of the patients can recover from the infection fully, they might feel tiredness due to the after-effects of the virus. Therefore, it is essential for COVID-19 survivors to practice certain exercises daily to ensure that he or she stays healthy and fit.

* Proning:

As per the Union Health Ministry, a recovered COVID-19 patient, who was on oxygen support system, should regularly try proning to ensure that his or her O2 level stays under control. To perform proning, you must place your pillow under your head with the chest raised. It can improve breathing comfort and oxygenation.

"Proning is a medically accepted position to improve breathing comfort and oxygenation. It is extremely beneficial in COVID-19 patients with compromised breathing comfort, especially during home isolation," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Positioning of Pillows:

Step 1: One pillow below the neck

Step 2: One or two pillows below the chest through upper thigs

Step 3: Two pillows below the shins

Step 4: Pillows may be adjusted slightly to alter pressure areas and for comfort.

Step 5: Keep a track of any pressure sores or injuries, especially around bony prominences

* Pranayam:

You should also try pranayam to ensure that your lungs stay healthy. Following are the steps to perform pranayam:

Step 1: Close your right nostril with your thumb and breath through the left four times.

Step 2: Now close your left nostril with your thumb and breath through the right 16 times.

Step 3: Now release the right nostril and exhale fully through it eight times.

Step 4: Keep your left nostril closed and breathe through your right nostril four times.

Step 5: Now, close both of your nostrils and retain your breath for 16 seconds. After this, release one of your nostrils and exhale to a count of eight.

* Balloon exercise:

It is a simple exercise where you swell a ballow four to five times a day. This exercise keeps your lungs healthy as it takes in oxygen during inhalation and expels carbon dioxide.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report. Prior consultation with a doctor is advisable before following any of the above-mentioned tips before taking the COVID-19 vaccine shot.)

