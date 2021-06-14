We are sharing a few quick tips that can be a roadmap to your trouble-free skin this season while the COVID-19 pandemic is easing out. Read on to know the tips to get rid of acne in summer

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India has been experiencing a severe wave of COVID-19 since a year. But now, things seem to tone down a little and many state governments have also eased out the lockdown and curfews in their respective regions. Amidst this many markets, offices etc are getting functional this means now people will be able to step out. But are we really prepared to face the heat? Yes, the summers are here and as per the government one still has to follow the basic COVID-19 guidelines including wearing a mask, and maintaining social distancing.

Now wearing a mask for most of the day, while one's out during the scorching heat, can result in many skin problems like acne. In this season, your skin starts to show signs like clogged pores, acne, tan, and greasiness. Although we can't blame it all on the sun, but we sure can make the nuances of summer skin troubles go away.

Skincare is a continuous process that involves innovation. Summers make the skin most vulnerable as the heat brings a whole slew of skin challenges that require extra attention and care.

We are sharing a few quick tips that can be a roadmap to your trouble-free skin this season while you wear COVID-19 masks.

Shield your skin with sunscreen

Many dermatologists suggest sunscreens as they are the go-to mantra for this season. The most fundamental skincare hack is to wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen of SPF30 or higher. Sun rays are the primary cause of breakouts, acne, wrinkles, dry skin, eczema, psoriasis, and other skin disorders. Although one has half their face covered with mask still there is a need of sunscreen as mask cannot guarantee sun protection. Apply it on all sun-exposed parts of the face. Try to choose the SPF sunscreen with natural ingredients like Hemp Seed Oil, Eladi and Triphala.

Cleanse your face daily

Cleansing and exfoliating your skin during summers are essential as the heat and sweat (from behind the mask also) can steal your skin's hydration, creating dead cells. Also, your skin tries to maintain its temperature and make more sebum that blocks the pores leading to acne. Cleansing your skin twice daily with a gentle foaming face wash will help wipe the dead skin cells and debris out.

Use toners to keep a check on pores

Enlarged pores are an open invitation for dirt, build-up and eventually, skin issues. The skin produces extra sebum when exposed to heat, making skin oily and irritated which can lead to clogged pores. Refreshing toners help tone and tighten your skin and pores.

Hydrate your skin with masks

Intense sun exposure makes your skin lose its water content, transforming into dry and patchy skin. Never say no to moisturiser, even if you have oily skin. Hydrated skin keeps you glowing and also acts as a shield from environmental stressors.

