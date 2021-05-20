Here we are with a few effective tips that you can follow at home which will help you overcome COVID-19 fatigue. Scroll down to read what's in store for you.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The strain of COVID-19 virus is affecting people in different ways. Many people are complaining of post COVID symptoms like weakness, joint pain, taste change and more. And experiencing fatigue is one such sign. Also, when many of the people are experiencing social distancing and have isolated themselves indoors, there are high chances of this virus taking a toll on one's mental health too. Infact these mental health issues can also add to your physical pain.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), mental health plays a big role post-recovery of coronavirus. Therefore, here we are to give you a better understanding of both fatigue amidst COVID-19.

What exactly is COVID Fatigue?

When you are recovering from COVID-19 your body tends to get a little weak. This is because it has just had an intense war with a virus which can make you feel quite tired. But, not just the disease itself but a lot of factors related to it can cause COVID fatigue like physical tiredness, social distancing, even uncertainty of future. So, here we are with a few effective tips that you can follow at home which will help you overcome the fatigue.

Keep a check on your mental wellbeing

We know it's a tough time for everyone but it is very important to keep your mind relaxed and at peace. Therefore, do things which calms you down like painting, reading books, listening to music, watching films and more. You can even consider meditation, and yoga in order to keep yourself stress-free. By following these things daily, can be reduced.

Eat proper meals

If you want you may even go for some spices and special foods which can help in keeping you calm. Yes, it is possible, our Aayurveda has special qualities in ingredients like Ashwagandha which can treat mild depression. So, all you need to do is add 1 tsp of ashwagandha powder in half a cup of milk and have it before going to bed.

What we have through out the day plays a major role in keeping us fit. Therefore, especially when you are recovering from COVID-19, it gets extremely important for you to have meals which contain proper nutrients in order to gain physical strength. Foods like dal, dal water, kahwa, noon chai, barley water, coconut water, kokum sherbet, shikanji, khichadi, oats and porridge, well cooked eggs, pulao, rice and dal, ragi dosa, mung dal idli can help you feel better physically. These food items work wonders for one to gain strength.

Stay connected with people

As mentioned above that social distancing is also a reason for a lot of mental health issues which can trigger fatigue-like problems. Therefore, as humans it is important for us to stay connected with our loved ones and keep talking to them. However, considering the current scenario, meeting people in person is not safe, but you can always stay keep in touch with your friends over video calls and other modes of communications. This will not just help you overcome grief but will also give you positivity.

