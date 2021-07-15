Even after getting jabbed, one needs to maintain a healthy lifestyle, improve their immunity and stay stress-free amidst the upcoming future wave of COVID-19. Read on to know more about the tips.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As if the second wave of COVID-19 didn't cause enough damage, that the country is now prepping for a possible third wave of the deadly virus. Apart from getting a vaccine, there are many other points of concern regarding your health that need your attention right away.

Yes, even after getting jabbed, one needs to maintain a healthy lifestyle, improve their immunity and stay stress-free amidst the upcoming future wave of COVID-19. Take a look at these 6 basic tips suggested by medical experts, which can work wonders for you to battle the third wave.

Exercise regularly

Staying active improves physical endurance, mental health, lung capacity and reduces the risk of many diseases like diabetes and hypertension. Elderly people are advised to walk while youngsters are advised to perform high-intensity exercises a few times per week. Choose early mornings or late evenings when it is less busy.

Strengthen your immunity

Focus on what you eat. Eat healthy fats, protein and good carbohydrates. Nutraceuticals including zinc, selenium, vitamin C and vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, curcumin, glutathione, N-acetylcysteine have the potential to amplify the body's defence system against the virus. They are known for their anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antioxidant and immune boosting properties. The pandemic has led to identification of some promising nutraceuticals for Covid management. One of them, Glutathione, a master cellular antioxidant, is synthesized by the body itself. Literature suggests that oral glutathione improves an individual's immunity so people with Covid-19 who have low levels of glutathione and such people may have a faster recovery if supplemented with oral glutathione. Glutone MD, orally dissolving mini effervescent tablets made from purest Setria Glutathione help in boosting immunity and the OD-Eff technology used in the formulation improves absorption of glutathione into the blood.

COVID-appropriate behaviour

Avoid crowded places, wear a mask, get vaccinated if you are eligible and most importantly be aware of your body. Contact your physician in case you develop any symptoms and avoid self-treatment. Your immune system is your shield, so boost it and make it strong.

Try and keep yourself stress-free

There are different ways to relax and distress including meditation, yoga, listening to music, talking to family, painting, etc. Stress (mental or physical) leads to production of certain chemicals in the body that lead to inflammation. High stress is seen in patients with Covid-19.

Reduce smoking and alcohol consumption

Toxins in the cigarette smoke are harmful since they produce high levels of oxidative stress in the lungs. Such a condition is to be avoided especially amidst a viral pandemic. A healthy liver would be able to fight infections and remove toxins, but chronic alcoholics have a weaker liver and their immune system may be weaker compared to those who do not consume alcohol.

Keep a check on your diabetes and blood pressure

It is evident that people with diabetes, hypertension, obesity and stroke have a higher mortality rate from Covid-19 infection. The reasons are multimodal but there is only one key target i.e. to maintain normal blood sugar and blood pressure. Take your medicines on time, reduce salt intake, calorie restriction for diabetics, don't immediately sleep after eating and it is advised to walk after a meal.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal