New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The coronavirus pandemic has afflicted over 1.8 million people across India and has claimed lives of over 38,000 people in the country. Amid the across the global efforts to make a vaccine for the deadly virus, the COVID-19 is not showing signs of weakening and is increasing exponentially.

According to an article published in ETNT Health journal, around 40 per cent of the total infected people are asymptomatic or do not show any signs or the symptoms of the virus, while many have developed symptoms of common flu, like cough, fever, sore throat, fatigue.

So to distinguish between the symptoms of coronavirus and another influenza, here are 6 symptoms which you should not disregard to know if you are infected with the virus or not:

1. Long-Lasting Fatigue or Brain Fog

Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said that many patients who have contracted the coronavirus started feeling tired since past 1 week of diagnosis and also started losing concentration.

Dr Fauci further added that even people who recovered from the virus could not return to their normal lives anymore. Many of them still experience chronic fatigue syndromes such as brain fog, fatigue, and difficulty concentrating.

2. Rashes

Andrew Chan, a professor of immunology and infectious disease at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, has claimed that the app developed by him that studies the COVID-19 symptoms has detected what is known today as COVID fingers and toes. He also claimed that many people today experience strange dermatological manifestations like rashes and inflammation on fingers and toes.

3. Dry Cough

A study conducted by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that around 43 per cent of the total people infected with the coronavirus had experienced dry cough from 14 to 21 days after their diagnosis. If you have a dry cough along with a fever and have difficulty as well in breathing, then there is a big possibility that you are positive with the virus.

4. Loss of Smell or Taste

According to a study published in the journal of the American Medical Association, around 64 per cent of the people diagnosed with the coronavirus lost their sense of smell and taste. Meanwhile, a study by CDC also confirmed this symptom and revealed that this symptom usually lasted a median time of eight days, but many others experienced it for weeks.

5. Shortness of Breathing

Shortness of breath id the first common sign of contracting coronavirus. This symptom could linger for weeks and in some cases for months. The shortness of breath happens because the SARS-CoV-2 virus causes lung inflammation and makes it harder for a person to breath. In many cases, the shortness of breath leads to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

6. Heart Damage

According to a study published in JAMA cardiology by the American Medical Association, it was revealed that the COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 can cause heart inflammation. It was also revealed that around three-quarters of people who have contracted the COVID-19 had evidence of heart damage.

Posted By: Talib Khan