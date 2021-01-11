Coronavirus: We have come up with a list of other body organs that are likely to get affected due to COVID-19 in the long run, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The novel coronavirus does not only affect the lungs as it can affect other organs in our body as well. The lungs are the first organ to get affected due to COVID-19 but there are the other organs in the body that are likely to get affected due to this disease in the long run. It has almost been 10 months of fighting with coronavirus and it is still impacting our lives in several ways. From following social distancing norms to wearing masks each and everywhere, this has become a new normal for us but even after this, we are not safe. However, the vaccines are going to roll out soon, so before that, we have come up with a list of other body organs that are likely to get affected due to coronavirus in the long run:

*How coronavirus could affect the kidneys?

The people who tested positive for coronavirus or are recovering from it have faced kidney-related issues too as some of the people experienced low urine output and infrequent urination that has developed kidney ailment issues in post COVID stage. Even young people have experienced it. It is to be noted that those people who are suffering from high blood pressure, are more prone to develop kidney problems.

* How COVID19 could lead an impact on the brain?

The people who were in the recovering stage of coronavirus has also experienced mild to severe inflammations, strokes, and seizures in the brain. People have also complained of going through severe headaches, dizziness and blurred vision during and after the course of their recovery. The Times Of India in their report said that studies have shown that Alzheimer's and Parkinson’s disease maybe some of the long-term effects of COVID-19.

* How coronavirus can affect the heart rate?

Doctors and medical professionals have said that they observed abnormal heart rate, palpitations, chest pain, and chronic fatigue in people who were recovering from coronavirus. There is also the possibility of a person facing a heart stroke that is triggered by COVID19.

* How coronavirus could impact respiratory health?

Coronavirus has a major impact on the lung and it can damage that organ in the long run. The people who tested positive for coronavirus or are recovering from it have complained of severe chest pain and shortness of breath that are the signs of coronavirus. It also holds the potential of affecting the lung tissues and sacs in the long run.



* How COVID-19 could lead to gastrointestinal damage?

Many patients have also complained of diarrhea, nausea, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, and other gastrointestinal problems even after recovering from coronavirus.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma