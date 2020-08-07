The symptoms which were identified by the scientists include fatigue, breathlessness, psychological distress and a general decline in quality of life.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In another development related to the symptoms of coronavirus, scientists, including one of Indian origin, have identified long-term symptoms which are likely to be experienced by patients who are hospitalised for the treatment COVID-19 infection.

The symptoms which were identified by the scientists include fatigue, breathlessness, psychological distress and a general decline in quality of life.

The study, published in the Journal of Medical Virology, found that some patients, particularly those who had been in intensive care, had symptoms associated with cases of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“Covid-19 is a new illness and we have very little information on longer-term problems in individuals after discharge from hospital,” Manoj Sivan, Associate Clinical Professor at the University of Leeds in the UK as reported by news agency PTI.

“The emerging evidence is that for some, the road to recovery may take months and it is vital specialist rehabilitation is on hand to support them. This research gives an important insight into patient needs, and that will help shape services in the community,” Sivan said.

The researchers studied a hundred patients after they recovered from the deadly infection, for four to eight weeks after being discharged from the hospital in Leeds.

The recovered patients were further divided into two groups: those who were critically ill and needed intensive care -- 32 people were in this category; and those who were treated on a ward without needing intensive care -- 68 people were in this category.

After the rehabilitation done by hospital authorities, it was found that the most prevalent symptom was fatigue with over 60 per cent of patients who had been treated on a ward reported fatigue, and one-third of them described it as moderate or severe, while 72 per cent of those who had been in intensive care, reported fatigue. Of those, more than half said it was moderate or severe.

The study found that the second most common symptom was breathlessness. People in both groups said they had feelings of breathlessness which had not existed before they contracted Covid-19, according to the researchers.

This was higher in the group that had been the illest, the intensive care group versus those who had been treated in a ward, the researchers said.

The third most prevalent symptoms, the researchers said were neuropsychological. They found that almost one-quarter of the people who had been on a ward and just under half of the people who had been in intensive care had some of the symptoms of PTSD.

“PTSD symptoms are a well-recognised component of post-intensive care unit syndrome caused by a variety of factors including fear of dying, invasive treatment, pain, delirium, inability to communicate, weakness, immobility, and sensory problems and sleep deprivation,” the researchers said.

(With PTI Inputs)

