New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: With the start of the New Year, the vaccination drives against the deadly coronavirus have also started in several parts of the world. However, the amid the beginning of the inoculation process, threats from new mutated strain of COVID-19 have sparked fears around the world, as the new strain which was found in the UK is said to be 70 per cent more infectious. From its symptoms to signs to high infectious rate, the COVID-19 remains to be as big a danger as it was before.

Earlier, several studies have highlighted the symptoms of the deadly virus while many also noted the order of symptoms which a person develops after contracting the virus. Now, a new study, done on the cases between November-January, has revealed that the symptoms of coronavirus could differ from patients to patients. However, there remain to be some, which are the most commonly reported as the 'first COVID reported symptoms'. Researchers are also with the view that that detection and awareness of the early warning symptoms is something which should be brought into focus, as newer cases with the mutation are being reported worldwide.

For the new study, researchers analysed over 55,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases backed by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Depending on the analysis, here is the order of symptoms to watch out for:

Fever

Fever remains to be one of the most witnessed symptoms of coronavirus from its onset. Around 70 per cent of the total cases reported fever as a symptom. While most people report having a low-grade fever which could linger for 4-5 days (at the minimum), the detailed investigation might be required if inflammation doesn't subside after 10 days of infection.

Muscle pain

According to the new study, 50 per cent of the patients have reported muscle breakdown, acute inflammation and body pain as primary symptoms. The new study also suggests that the muscle pain can also strike during the peak of the infection when the nerves, tendons, joints and ligaments undergo stress. In some cases, it could also lead to swelling, shooting pains and discomfort.

Cough

Cough remains to be the most common and easy way for a person to transmit the infection to the uninfected person. While many cases have reported heavy chest congestion with a cough, sore throat along with dry cough is more prevalent in COVID-19 patients. In addition to dry cough, people can also experience problems like hoarseness of voice, shortness of breath and chest pain.

Diarrhoea

Diarrhoea and stomach cramps could be a particular sign that the virus has found its way to your gut. For patients with COVID, diarrhoea may also be accompanied by nausea, loss of appetite, pain, fatigue and dehydration.



Dizziness

Most common amongst senior citizens with comorbidities, dizziness could be a sign of viral attack on the nervous system, common in cases of severe COVID. Dizziness can present in the form of lightheadedness, experiencing a spinning sensation, fainting spells, headache, with about of confusion and fluctuating heart/ pulse rate.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan