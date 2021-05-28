Coronavirus Symptom: Nose burning symptom is not a classic sign of COVID-19, however, many patients have reported this symptom

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: Ever since the second wave of COVID-19 has hit the country, health experts have discovered several new and unusual symptoms caused by the SARs-COV-2 virus. This has happened due to the virus's mutation, which is making the infection complicated and severe. Earlier, we informed you stuffy nose, dry cough, altered sense of smell and blocked sinuses are considered as the sign that a person has contracted the novel virus. However, according to studies, a new sign has been discovered in the patients suffering from coronavirus, that is, nose burning sensation.

Is nose burning a symptom of COVID-19?

Nose burning symptom is not a classic sign of COVID-19, however, many patients have reported this symptom before testing positive. According to clinical studies, nose burning is a common symptom in COVID-19 patients who are experiencing nasal congestion and blocked sinus.

Nose burning sensation can also be caused by any viral infection or fungal or bacterial growth.

Is it worrisome?

So far, it is unclear as to what is causing the burning sensation in the nose. According to the case studies, COVID-19 patients experiencing this symptom is prevalent in patients who are experiencing blocked sinus. People with this symptom can experience itchy, very dry or irritated feeling in the nose. Not just this, the burning sensation can also spread to the throat along with runny eye, itching in the eye, clogged sinuses and nasal drippage.

When to seek help?

People experiencing fever, cough, aches, shortness of breath, fatigue, altered taste or smell, along with nose burning sensation, should immediately consult a doctor and get themselves check.

Also, people experiencing runny eyes, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, dry mouth, etc, should isolate themselves and contact the doctor explaining the symptoms they are experiencing.

Disclaimer: The signs and symptoms in the second strain of COVID-19 may vary from person to person. Feeling of headache, tastelessness, and even no symptom can be a sign of coronavirus. Therefore, do consult your doctor before coming on to any conclusions.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv