New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The second wave of COVID-19 hit the nation, creating havoc in the country, however, after months of suffering the states have started witnessing a dip in coronavirus cases. While the country is coming back to a state of normalcy, a new variant has hit the country. This new variant is an extension of the Delta variant that emerged in India in October 2020. Reportedly, India is one of the nine countries where this new variant has been detected, earlier, the UK, US, Portugal, Japan, Switzerland, Poland, Japan, China and Russia reported of Delta Plus variant.

So far, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Kerala have reported cases of the new COVID Delta Plus variant, out of which two people have died in Madhya Pradesh.

Recently, the Central government has said that this new variant is a 'variant of concern'. The new COVID Delta Plus variant has three characteristics, which makes it dangerous:

- Increased transmissibility

- Stronger binding to receptors of lung cells

- Potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response

How to protect from COVID Delta Plus Variant?

As the unlocking process has started, all the citizens must take some precautionary measures before stepping out of the house. According to health experts, here are some precautions:

- Wear a double mask when going out

- Maintain social distancing

- Wash hands frequently or sanitise them

- Avoid touching surfaces

- Stay home and keep children indoors

- Make sure to get vaccinated as the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent severity and mortality.

Government Strategies to prevent COVID Delta Plus variant

So far, 22 cases of the Delta Plus variant have been reported in three states, namely Kerala, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The union ministry has advised the states to take up containment measures. "The Chief Secretaries of the states have been advised to take up immediate containment measures in these districts and clusters, as identified by INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia), including preventing crowds and intermingling of people, widespread testing, prompt tracing as well as vaccine coverage on priority basis," government said.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report. Prior consultation with a doctor is advisable before following any of the above-mentioned tips for the prevention of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19.)



Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv