The study, published in the journal Current Hypertension Reports, reviewed preclinical data on s*x-specific hormone activity, especially estrogen.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In another development regarding the coronavirus prevalence, American scientists have found an explanation for why men are more vulnerable for the deadly COVID-19 and its severe symptoms and worse outcomes as compared to women regardless of age.

The researchers from the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in the US said that the female s*x hormone, estrogen, play an important role in lowering the level of angiotensin-converting enzyme2 (ACE2) in the heart, which helps in modulating the severity of the deadly coronavirus in women.

The study, published in the journal Current Hypertension Reports, reviewed preclinical data on s*x-specific hormone activity, especially estrogen.

"We know that coronavirus affects the heart and we know that estrogen is protective against cardiovascular disease in women, so the most likely explanation seemed to be hormonal differences between the sexes," said the lead author of the review, Leanne Groban, a professor at Wake Forest School of Medicine, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The researchers further stated that the published study suggested that the angiotensin-converting enzyme2 (ACE2), which is attached to the cell membranes in the heart, arteries, kidneys and intestines, works as receptors of the coronavirus, which is responsible for the COVID-19 infection.

The researchers also said that the ACE2 also helps in bringing the deadly virus into the cells of organ systems attached to it. The study, researchers said, also pointed to estrogen's lowering the level of ACE2 in the heart, which may modulate the severity of Covid-19 in women.

Conversely, higher levels of ACE2 in tissues could account for why symptoms are worse in men than women, Groban said.

"We hope that our review regarding the role of estrogenic hormones in ACE2 expression and regulation may explain the gender differences in Covid-19 infection and outcomes, and serve as a guide for current treatment and the development of new therapies," Groban said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Talib Khan