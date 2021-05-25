Professor Logan, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine said that it can push this sniff test to be "a suitable method for mass screening." Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Right from last year till now, there have been multiple studies in order to control the surge of the deadly COVID-19 virus which is getting severe with every strain and has created a stir globally. And now, another study has come out which says that dogs can detect COVID-19. Yes, it's true! As per a new study, sniffer dogs can help prevent the spread of Coronavirus by detecting SARS-CoV2 and they can be 88% accurate in their result.

What does the study say?

The study includes experts from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and Durham University. It states that at first the dog screening then swab testing will get 91% of infections. And meanwhile, COVID-19 tests take a time of 15 minutes to e ready with the results, a sniffer dog can easily do it within seconds. According to the scientists, if one has two such dogs together they can test as many as 300 people in half an hour.

Professor Logan, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine said that it can push this sniff test to be "a suitable method for mass screening." This screening method can be imposed at airports or train stations to detect the virus quickly.

What was the process of the research?

The process of the whole research began in 2020 when 6 specialist medical sniffer dogs were trained to detect the smell of people who have contracted COVID-19. The canines were given face masks, socks and other things of the corona patients to detect the disease. According to reports, the dogs were easily able to recognise the virus even when there were low or no symptoms at all. That's not it, the dogs even differentiated COVID-19 virus from other respiratory infections.

How does it work?

As per Claire Guest, Chief Scientific Officer at charity Medical Detection Dogs, the study revealed "further evidence that dogs are one of the most reliable biosensors for detecting the odour of human disease."

Via the sniff test, the dogs were able to detect 88 cases out of 100 correctly meanwhile they just failed to recognise the remaining 12 who didn't have the virus. However, as per the researchers, they don't plan to use dogs to detect the positive cases but be with them for the additional screening if required.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal