New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It has been more than a year since the coronavirus wreaked havoc in our lives. With the second wave claiming several thousand lives in India, the fear of the virus has increased manifold. Plus, the new strains and symptoms have added to the already existing tension and pressure. As per recent findings, there are many health-related problems that can emerge after recovery from coronavirus. Thus, one needs to be extremely cautious. Here are some post-recovery COVID-19 symptoms you should look out for.

1. Heart disease

Chest discomfort, pain or pressure that spreads to your arm, sweating for no obvious reason, the sensation of an irregular heartbeat, and exhaustion that comes on easily--if you feel any of these symptoms days or months after recovering from COVID-19, do not ignore them. This may be an effect of COVID, which could also impact the heart of the healthier age groups. Thus, consult a doctor as soon as possible.

2. Diabetes

There are chances that the virus could have affected vital organs like the pancreas and disturb insulin regulation, leading to diabetes. Its symptoms include frequent urination, numbness or tingling in feet or hands, fatigue, extreme thirst without reason, and intense hunger. Even though it is a very common health problem, you should take it seriously and get frequent blood sugar and glucose tests done.

3. Kidney disease

A serious issue, kidney disease can prove fatal if not taken care of at the right time. Post recovery, if you develop symptoms like dry and itchy skin, frequent need to urinate, bloody or foamy urine, weight loss, poor appetite, and swelling in feet and ankles - consult a doctor immediately and get your treatment started.

4. Psychological disorders

As per some Spanish and Italian clinical evaluations conducted in 2020, nearly 50 percent of coronavirus recovered patients faced psychological and neurological disorders. Symptoms of these include brain fog, mood disorders, chronic insomnia, memory loss, lack of concentration, and difficulty in carrying out tasks without support.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha