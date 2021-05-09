Coronavirus Information: It was reported that COVID-19 patients are experiencing chest pain. Though it is not the listed symptom but is now commonly seen in patients.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: COVID-19 is looming across the nation ever since the second wave hit India. Earlier, we informed you that the virus has become deadlier with the coming of a second wave. Even the symptoms of the virus have changed, which is making the detection tough at the early stage of infection. It seems along with the virus even the symptoms are changing every now and then.

Recently, it was reported that COVID-19 patients are experiencing chest pain. Well, it is not the listed symptom but is now commonly seen in patients. Even mild infection patients are suffering from this symptom. Now, this has increased the tension among people, as they are of the belief that chest pain can lead to something worse. However, health experts have debunked the rumours and have listed multiple factors leading to chest pain in corona positive patients.

Causes of Chest Pain in COVID-19 positive Patients?

As per a report in the Times of India, patients need not worry if they are experiencing chest pain as it can be due to upper respiratory tract infections. The following can be the factors of chest pain:

1. Dry Cough: As per reports, COVID-19 patients suffer from dry cough due to which they violently cough making their muscles near the ribs tear, causing acute discomfort in breathing.

2. Pneumonia: It is one of the COVID symptoms that is found in patients whose condition is getting severe. It is a complication that is caused due to the inflammation in the air sacs present inside the lungs. It can further lead to fluid buildup inside the cavity-causing chest pain.

3. Lungs Infection: Ever since the second wave hit the country, incidents of lung infection due to COVID is being reported often. As per reports, a slight bout of inflammation can cause chest pain. In such cases, health experts advise patients to go for an X-Ray or CT Scan to check the level of infection in the lungs.

4. Virus flowing through bloodstream: This happens when the blood clot breaks and spread to the lungs causing pulmonary embolism. It can lead to chest pain, and in severe cases, it can restrict blood flow to the lungs.

