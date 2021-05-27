A new study has found out the answer to questions like how long do antibodies last in your system after recovering from the infection? Read on to know about the new COVID_19 finding.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: For the second time since last year, the world is battling against the COVID-19 pandemic. While much has been found by scientists about the nature of this virus, there are still some doubts and questions in the minds of people regarding the Coronavirus, its vaccines, and the side effects. One such question is how long do antibodies last in your system after recovering from the infection? A study seems to have found an answer for this too. Here’s all you need to know about the duration of antibodies stay after vaccination.

What does the study says?

Researchers have found in a new study conducted at the Washington University School of Medicine at St. Louis, months after recovering from mild cases of COVID-19 infection, patients still have immune cells in their bodies that pump antibodies against the COVID-19 virus. The study suggests that these immune cells can last for a lifetime after a person has recovered from the virus.

The study also suggested that in the case of mild COVID-19 cases, antibodies can last longer and repeated occurrence of a virus is unlikely. Earlier, media reports stated that antibodies can reduce quickly after the infection which is corroborated by studies. However, they do not go down to zero instead they plateau. In fact, in a study as quoted by media reports, antibody cells were found in people even after 11 months of infection.

The reason why the antibodies last in the people who have recovered from the infection is because while most anti-bodies producing cells die eventually, others which are also known as long-lived plasma migrate to the bone marrow and settle in there. From there they continue to protect you from further infections.

However, it is also important to keep in mind that COVID-19 vaccines do not guarantee full protection against the virus. Given the nature of the virus, it continues to mutate and remains unpredictable. Therefore, it is important to follow all the precautions and guidelines of the COVID-19.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal