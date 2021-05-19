Insomnia is a kind of sleep disorder where one fails to catch a proper amount of sleep. Take a look at how is it related to COVID-19 and check out a few symptoms of it here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Contracting Coronavirus has given rise to a myriad complications that can take a toll on our physical as well as mental health. However, complications triggering mental or emotional problems are often overlooked. Insomnia along with depression or anxiety is one such complication that many patients face post-COVID recovery. Here's all you need to know about the condition and how to deal with it.

What are the symptoms of Insomnia?

Insomnia is a kind of sleep disorder where one fails to catch a proper amount of sleep. Not just their time, but a patient's sleep cycle also gets affected in this case. Take a look at a few symptoms of insomnia here:

Trouble falling asleep

Un-refreshing sleep

These could lead to other symptoms like:

Fatigue

Irritation

Mood changes

Why people face insomnia post COVID?

There are a variety of reasons behind why people face insomnia or sleep troubles post Covid. Some of the reasons include anxiety, mental stress or loneliness triggered due to staying in isolation for weeks or being hospitalised for critical condition.

Apart from this day time nap also leads to problems in falling asleep at night. Usage of Steroids may also trigger issues in sleeping according to Dr. Anant Mohan, Head of Pulmonary Medicine at AIIMS in Delhi as quoted by Onlymyhealth.

How to treat insomnia post COVID?

Recovering completely from the side effects of Covid induced problems may take time. It is important to keep patience and follow doctor's advice. Meanwhile, here are some ways suggested by the experts through which factors triggering sleep deprivation could be relaxed.

Avoid using electronic gadgets too much and stay away from social media to relax your mind a bit.

Ensure proper bedtime routine and get a sleep of minimum 8 hours.

Avoid caffeine and other related beverages as they keep you stay awake.

Exercise and have a nutritious diet. It will help your mind and body to stay healthy and fit.

Do not miss the medication prescribed by your doctor.

Do yoga and meditation to calm your body and mind.

