New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: COVID-19 strain has affected many, but all thanks to vaccines which came as a boon to save lives. But there are a lot of people who have complained about the side effects after being jabbed. This has given birth to a lot of myths related to the coronavirus vaccines and one of them is that after women are vaccinated, they may face irregular period cycle. Yes, a lot of such cases came into light when women got their first and second dosage of vaccines. But is it really true?

Getting vaccinated linked to irregular periods?

As per the experts, although there are a few pieces of evidences which prove that both the flu and HPV vaccines can impact one's mensus cyle, but thankfully, there are no scientifically proven long-term side effects. Doctors have said that hwn something new is being injected in your body it can result into side effects like fever, joint pain etc and therefore, just like that irregular mensus for a short term is also a mild side effect which should not be a point of concern. However, having said that, excessive bleeding can be a cause of other diseases like cancer. Therefore, it is recommended to consult your doctor before making any preconceived notions.

Misinformation about vaccines

Ever since the vaccines have been rolled out in the market, there are several misinformation and myths which are doing rounds on social media. There are a lot of false claims which are being made related to the vaccines like women's cycles and even pregnancies being affected due to getting jabbed. Many videos are being circulated online which state that women are getting affected after receiving shots of vaccines.

Well, don't fall for these claims are they are all fake as most of the COVID-19 vaccines are designed in the way to give your body the necessary instructions to make tiny changes in order to fight the virus. The spike protein which is there can't reproduce, therefore, it gets destroyed later on.

The vaccines can only replicate the immune cells and increase your fighting ability with virus and nothing else.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report. Prior consultation with a doctor is advisable before COVID-19 vaccination.)

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal