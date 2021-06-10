Is it really healthy to grow a beard amidst COVID-19 pandemic? Scroll down and read on to know about the same. Also, leard about the grooming methods for your facial hair.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: All thanks to COVID-19 lockdown, a lot of men have been keeping beard and long hair. Some were enjoying their new hairstyles while some were struggling with it. But is it really healthy to grow facial hair amidst the coronavirus pandemic? Well, here's what you should know:

As per Dr. Anthony M. Rossi, who is the member of the American Academy of Dermatology told the healthline.com, "if you have a very bushy beard that goes in the area where a mask covers and over your jaw line and onto your neck, it can create an improper seal with the mask, thereby allowing particles and airflow to go between you and the mask."

This means in case you breathe, speak, cough etc, the virus droplets may not be able to be contained within your mask and may escape the edges of your mask. And vice versa, that is if you some in contact with virus it can enter through the edges of your mask if you have a long bushy beard. Therefore, there is a need to trim your beard.

Follow these ways to trim and groom your facial hair:

Beard Styling

Beard trimmer provides precision, easiness and a salon-like trim and style in few simple steps. To maintain a clean beard, it is important to use a product that gives facial hair neat and sharp cuts. Therefore, the use of trimmers that come with a set of clippers or multiple length settings allow precision for an even trim. The first thing before you shave is to decide the shape of your beard to suit your face. For instance, for rounder faces, keeping a fuller beard is recommended while for a slimmer look, sport a more streamlined and refined beard. Once you have shaved the beard into shape, apply beard oil to keep your beard soft, healthy, and moisturized.

Face Cleansing at home

In summers, due to the weather, one tends to sweat more than usual, often leading the growth of bacteria. When combined with dirt and dust that sticks to the sweat, your skin can end up in breakouts and pimples. To keep these at bay, wash your face twice a day using a face wash. Facial tools like a facial cleanser can also be used to remove skin impurities.

Hair Care

Now that you cannot go to salons and need to tend to your hair at home, starting with hair spa can be a good idea. To do so, oil your hair first and let it stay for 20 minutes. Then, take a towel and dip it in hot water. Now, wrap the towel around your hair so that the steam helps the oil penetration deeper inside your scalp. The next step is to wash your hair with a good quality shampoo and conditioner.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal