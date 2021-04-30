Coronavirus: India reported 3,86,452 cases and 3,498 deaths in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total tally to 1,87,62,976 in the country.

New Delhi| Jagran Health Desk: India is reeling under the cascading impact of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. Amidst this, the country has been ramping up the vaccination drive. From May 1, the third phase of the vaccination drive will start in India in which people above the age of 18 will get the COVID-19 jab. Meanwhile, people have several questions regarding the vaccine and one of the common questions amongst the people is that 'should they avoid alcohol after receiving the coronavirus vaccine?' Well, to answer the queries, regarding the vaccine and alcohol, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released an advisory in the FAQ section, where they gave an answer to the question regarding alcohol and does it lower the impact of the coronavirus vaccine.

In the FAQ, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare answered the question, "Should you avoid alcohol after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?" In the answer, they said, "As per experts, there is no evidence of alcohol impairing the effectiveness of the vaccine."

So far, there is no evidence that alcohol lowers the impact of coronavirus vaccine, According to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), there is no evidence that alcohol reduces the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine. They further added and said that the people who are concerned about it should consult their doctor if they have any doubts.

However, according to experts, heavy alcohol drinking can have an adverse effect on the human body and can impact the immune system. According to Ilhem Messaoudi, director of the Center for Virus Research at the University of California, Irvine, he said that if a person is a moderate drinker then there is no risk of lowering the impact of coronavirus vaccine on the body.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, Jagran English does not independently vouch for this report. Prior consultation to a doctor is advisable before following any of the above-mentioned tips before taking the COVID-19 vaccine shot.)

