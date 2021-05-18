COVID-19 Information: With the pandemic turning out to be emotionally and physically challenging for many people, stress is a natural symptom that may arise, which further leads to hypertension.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As the second wave of Coronavirus is turning lives upside down, people with comorbidities are at a greater risk of catching the infection. According to studies, possible links of hypertension (commonly known as high blood pressure) with severe Covid infections have been found.

The Chaim Sheba Medical Center in Israel reported that people with hypertension are six times more likely to get infected by the Covid-19 virus than others, which makes it a matter of grave concern. Data also show a large number of people who died due to Covid showed hypertension as an underlying condition.

With the pandemic turning out to be emotionally and physically challenging for many people, stress is a natural symptom that may arise. It further leads to hypertension which has been observed in many Covid infected patients. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) people suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other ailments may develop a severe complication of COVID-19. Therefore, they need extra care to survive the virus.

Dr Santosh Kumar Dora, Senior Cardiologist, Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai said hypertension does not have any visible symptoms and hence can prove to be a silent killer. He suggests that people should continuously keep a tab of blood pleasure level and work towards bringing it down to the normal range.

How to monitor Hypertension?

Managing prehypertension is the key to control its aggravated form. One should maintain systolic blood pressure between 120 to 139 mm Hg and diastolic blood pressure between 80 to 89 mm Hg. Anything above this could indicate a complication.

What are the ways to control hypertension?

• Have a healthy and balanced diet. Drink lots of water to keep yourself hydrated.

• Manage stress by practising yoga or use aromatherapy to relax your mind and body.

• Adhere to the medication provided by the doctor for hypertension. Do not skip it.

• Unhealthy smoking or drinking can affect your blood pressure and thus is advised against.

• Maintaining your weight if you are overweight can be effective for controlling high blood pressure.

