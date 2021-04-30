Coronavirus Information: COVID-19 is affecting the digestive system of patients severely. Read on to know how:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: COVID-19 pandemic is getting worse with every passing of the day pushing the country to the edges. Hospitals are running out of beds, medical oxygen, medicines and other medical resources. Owing to this reason, doctors are requesting the COVID-19 patients to stay in home quarantine rather than coming to the hospital in search of better treatment. Only severe coronavirus patients should come to the hospital, otherwise, it is best to stay at home and recover.

Talking about the aftermaths of COVID-19, then the patients are suffering from several digestion problems apart from weakness. Though coronavirus is a respiratory disease, however, it is also affecting other parts of your body severely. It affects our gastrointestinal tract, also known as GI, giving rise to many complications.

How COVID-19 affects the Gastrointestinal Tract?

As the deadly virus enters the body and infects the respiratory tracts, causing shortness of breath, cough, etc, it can attack ACE2 receptors that sit in the cellular membranes of the cell lining in the organs.

The effect of COVID-19 on digestive health varies from a person to person:

1. As per research, 1 out of 5 COVID patients suffer from upset stomach, such as abdominal pain and diarrhoea. Certain studies further claimed that patients who are suffering from these symptoms take a long time in recovering as compare to other COVID patients.

2. Due to gastrointestinal issues and loss of sense of taste and smell, some patients also suffer from loss of appetite. As per research in China, 80 per cent of patients were experiencing loss of appetite. Further, as per reports, the patients also suffered from nausea and feeling of vomiting.

3. COVID-19 also affects the liver of a patient- Principal Director of Gastroenterology, Hepatobiliary Sciences and Transplant Hepatology of Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram Avnish Seth was quoted saying, "Injury to the liver injury may manifest as elevation of liver enzymes in liver function blood tests (LFT). Current data suggests that 19 per cent of Covid-19 patients have abnormal levels of liver enzymes Alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and Aspartate aminotransferase (AST) during disease, with mostly mild elevation in serum bilirubin and Gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT). In most patients, the liver injury is mild and transient, although severe liver damage has been reported.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv