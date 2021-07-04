COVID-19 Information: Though the cases are declining, new variants such as Delta and Delta Plus variants pose a high risk to human life across the globe.

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: The second wave of COVID-19 was not enough that now, new variants have started emerging, making the situation all the more serious. Though the cases are declining, new variants such as Delta and Delta Plus variants pose a high risk to human life across the globe. As per experts, the recent findings have suggested that the Delta variant symptoms may differ from the original COVID-19 symptoms.

How COVID-19 different from the Delta variant?

As per World Health Organisation (WHO), a virus makes copies of itself, and these changes are known as 'mutations' while a virus with one or more mutations is called 'variant'. So when we talk about the original COVID-19 virus, known as the SARS-CoV-2 virus, it has mutated into numerous strains, out of which is Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, is currently the most dominant strain. According to the research, the variant, which was first identified in Maharashtra in October 2020, is said to cross between E484Q and L452R mutations. And this made them more infectious, dangerous and transmissible as compared to the original strain.

How Delta variant is different from the Original COVID symptoms?

The symptoms of viral infection depend on two factors, the first factor includes the speed of the replication, rate of infection, mode of transmission and more. The second factor includes gender, age, health, exercise, medications and stress. So when we talk about symptoms of a particular virus, data is collected from the infected individual to find out the most common symptom. In view of the Delta variant, since it is a mutation of the original strain then, there are chances that even the symptoms might have altered during the mutation. As per UK's self-reporting system through a mobile app, it suggested that the most common symptom of COVID-19 might have changed from the original symptoms.

What are Delta variant symptoms?

According to the data collected on the symptoms app suggested that while cough, sore throat, fever and headache are common COVID-19 symptoms, a runny nose seems new as it was hardly mentioned in the earlier data. However, there is no solid evidence proving the same.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv