New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: The second wave of COVID-19 is creating havoc in the country, with even healthy and young people getting affected by the mutant virus strains. However, more than diabetic patients are at high risk of infection severity and mortality because the signs and symptoms of the virus have changed, making it a bit difficult to detect in the early stage.

Why diabetic patients are at high risk?

Diabetes is a serious and life-threatening disease that occurs when your blood sugar, also known as blood glucose, is too high. To maintain the sugar level, one needs to inject insulin, which suppresses the immunity of this patient, and this is why a COVID-19 patient with diabetes is at high risk. It prolongs the recovery rate and makes it harder for the patient to fight the virus. As per health experts, diabetic patients with COVID-19 are prone to hospitalisation. Moreover, they are also prone to underlying vascular issues that give rise to issues, such as respiratory decline, cardiovascular lapses and chronic lung diseases.

Sign and Symptoms of COVID-19 in Diabetic patients

1. Skin rashes, swelling, COVID toes: With the coming of second-wave, the symptoms have increased, such as skin infection, red patches, swelling, blisters and slower healing from wounds and cuts.

2. Pneumonia: COVID patients suffering from diabetes are at high risk of pneumonia due to the high inflammation levels and uncontrolled blood glucose. These symptoms make it easier for the virus to enter the body and cause further damage. As per health experts, the risk is high for both type of diabetic patients, that is, Type-1 and Type-2.

3. Dip in oxygen saturation level: This is one of the biggest complications for diabetic patients suffering from COVID-19. As per studies, such patients are at high risk of suffering from oxygen deprivation symptoms such as shortness of breath, pulmonary problems, breathlessness and chest pain. Even hypoxia is one of the common symptoms found in such patients.

4. Black Fungus infection or Mucormycosis: This mysterious infection found in COVID-19 patients has increased worries. As per health experts, the black fungus can cause, due to steroids, and diabetic patients are at risk because to control the sugar level they have to take insulin which suppresses immunity. It gives way to fungi entering into the body and creates damage.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv