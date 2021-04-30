New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The second wave of COVID-19 has hit the country hard, and people are trying their best to prevent themselves from contracting the virus. From wearing double masks to having food immunity rich food, people are leaving no stones unturned to keep the virus at bay. Talking about boosting immunity, people are having several foods that are rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin A or other antioxidants. However, people are overlooking an essential micronutrient, that is, Zinc. It helps in boosting immunity and acts as a shield by activating 300 enzymes. Since Zinc doesn't get stored in our body like other micronutrients, so it's necessary to consume it every day.

Here we have brought you 5 zinc-rich foods to boost immunity:

1. Dark Chocolate

Choco is high in Zinc and flavanol. It does not just help in boosting immunity but regulates blood pleasure and blood flow. Every day consume at least 28 grams of dark chocolate.

2. Shellfish

Seafood has the highest amount of zinc. If you consume one Oyster, it contains 50 per cent of Zinc is low in calories, carry vitamin B12 and selenium.

3. Cashews and Pumpkin seeds

Good in taste, it can be added to smoothies, oats, etc for daily consumption. Also, apart from zinc, they are high in copper, vitamin A, iron, magnesium folate, and vitamin K. Pumpkin seeds also help in controlling cholesterol and blood pressure.

4. Meat

Red meat, chicken, egg are the best source of zinc and protein as well. However, you should consume them, in an adequate amount as they are high in calories. Also, it carries B12 and protein that keeps the nervous system active.

5. Legumes

Those who are vegetarians should include Legumes in their diet, as it is rich in zinc, and is also packed with manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, iron, protein, vitamins and copper.

