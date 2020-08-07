While some of the companies are still in the initial stage of the trials, many others are racing ahead in the third and final stage of the clinical trials of their vaccine candidate to treat the coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: With coronavirus cases across the globe inching closer to 2 crore-mark, scientists and pharmaceutical companies globally are racing to find the vaccine for the deadly virus, which has claimed lives of more than 7.17 lakh people in the world.

While some of the companies are still in the initial stage of the trials, many others are racing ahead in the third and final stage of the clinical trials of their vaccine candidate to treat the coronavirus.

The companies which are the front runners in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine are Moderna, Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca. Here is a look at how these companies are preparing their vaccine candidates and where do they stand:

Top three Vaccine Candidates:

Moderna’s mRNA-1273: The Moderna last week announced that it has started phase 3 clinical trials in the United States for its vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 to treat the coronavirus. The trial is being conducted at nearly 100 research sites in the US.

Moderna had completed the second phase of the clinical trials of its vaccine candidate in May, but the results are only available for the first phase of the clinical trials. According to the results of the first phase trials, the vaccine candidate generated an immune system response, however, many volunteers who have participated in the trials reported side effects like fatigue, chills, headache and muscle pain.

Pfizer’s BNT162b2: American pharma company Pfizer has more than one vaccine candidate and the company has reportedly started combined phase 2/3 trial with one of its vaccine candidate, BN162b2. The Pfizer has partnered with German company BioNTech. In its initial trial, the vaccine produced antibodies and also generated an immune response. Pfizer claimed that the vaccine created a tolerability profile and led to mild side effects like fever, fatigue and chills.

Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covidshield: Presently in Phase III, the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine candidate is considered one of the global frontrunners for the COVID-19 vaccine. Last month, the researchers in Oxford had announced that their candidate had triggered an immune response in humans against coronavirus in the early stages.

Earlier this week, India's drug controller gave its approval to Pune-based vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) for conducting phase II and III clinical trials on Covidshield. Serum Institute is one of the nine global manufacturers of this vaccine.

Posted By: Talib Khan