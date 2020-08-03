In their study, the scientists claimed that water on room temperature “can actually put a pause on the growth of highly infectious contagion”.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The world is reeling against the novel coronavirus which has affected over 18 million so far. Researchers and scientists are battling hard but so far failed to find a vaccine that would be able to cure the deadly COVID-19 infection.

Amid this, new research, conducted by a group of Russian scientists, has found the weakness of the novel coronavirus which is caused by SARS‑CoV‑2. In their study, the scientists claimed that water on room temperature “can actually put a pause on the growth of highly infectious contagion”.

The researchers, who conducted the study at the VECTOR State Research Centre of Virology and Biotechnology, found that “90 per cent coronavirus’ particles died in room temperature water in a span of 24 hours, while 99.9 per cent were killed in 72 hours”.

The scientists further claimed that boiling water “immediately and completely” kills coronavirus, adding that chlorinated water is also very effective in killing COVID-19 infection.

Meanwhile, Russia is already working on a vaccine for the highly contagious infection and is showing significant results. Recently, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko had said that Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has completed clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine and paperwork is being prepared to register it.

According to a Reuters report, Russia is also preparing to start a mass vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus in October. The report also claimed that Russia's first potential COVID-19 vaccine would secure local regulatory approval in August and be administered to health workers soon after that.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in China’s Wuhan, has been surging at an alarming rate. In India, the virus has affected over 18 lakh and which more than 38,000 have succumbed to the deadly infection so far while over 11 lakh have recovered from the deadly disease.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma