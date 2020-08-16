According to a report, the COVID-19 crisis has made many couples rethink getting pregnant. The report suggests that “wannabe parents are putting their plans on hold” because of the coronavirus crisis.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way mankind used to live. From maintaining social distancing at shops and parties to washing hands frequently, the novel coronavirus has left a huge impact on the lifestyles of people who are now finding different ways to keep themselves safe from the deadly pathogen.

With the deadly virus continuing to surge across the world, a new report has suggested that the fear of the highly contagious infection is making many “Indians put their baby plans on hold”. According to a report in The Times of India, the COVID-19 crisis has made many couples rethink getting pregnant. The report suggests that “wannabe parents are putting their plans on hold” because of the coronavirus crisis.

The report also claims that several hospitals in Delhi, including the Sitaram Bhartia Hospital, has seen a 50 per cent decline in preconception consultations. “People are scared of convincing at this time and are avoiding coming to the hospital for pre-conception counselling and even ante-natal check-ups. Some even wanted termination of pregnancy due to fear and had to be counselled,” The Times of India quoted Dr Rinku Sengupta, consultant and head, maternity programs, Sitaram Bhartia Hospital as saying.

Even in Mumbai, couples and wannabe parents are rethinking getting pregnant because of the ongoing situation. Dr Swarna Goyal, consultant and gynaecologist at city’s Lilavati Hospital, said that there have a number of cases in the financial capital of the country where a number of couples, who were in the midst of getting their embryo planted, have halted the process, leading to a 25 per cent decline in pregnancies in the city.

“An unmarried lady wanted to freeze her eggs and had just finished her cycle but stopped and said she will only get it done after the pandemic,” Dr Goyal was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

After the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, many researchers and experts feared that it would lead to a “baby boom” but exactly the opposite has happened. The Times of India report claimed that there has been a huge decline in planned pregnancies and studies suggest that if a pregnant woman gets infected by the coronavirus, then she is 5 times more likely to be hospitalised and 1.7 times more likely to require a ventilator.

“It depends on how old they are. As generally fertility decreases after 35 years, we would be reluctant to advise delaying conceptions for older folks. For younger couples who are otherwise healthy, there is no harm in deferring for a year,” The Times of India quoted Dr Sengupta as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma