New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In another alarming research, the presence of coronavirus in the bathroom of a vacant apartment in China’s Guangzhou, suggests that the highly contagious infection may have wafted upwards through drain pipes.

The study, published in the Environment International, by the researchers at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, this month, said that traces of coronavirus were found on the sink, faucet and shower handles of a long-vacated apartment in February. The apartment was just above the home of five people confirmed a week earlier to have Covid-19.

During the study, the scientists conducted an on-site tracer simulation experiment to check if the virus could spread through waste pipes by tiny particles created by the force of a toilet flush. The scientists found such tiny particles, known as aerosols, in bathroom 10 and 12 levels above the Covid-19 cases.

"Although transmission via the shared elevator cannot be excluded, this event is consistent with the findings of the Amoy Gardens SARS outbreak in Hong Kong in 2003," Song Tang, a scientist with the China CDC Key Laboratory of Environment and Population Health, and colleagues wrote in the study, which cited unpublished data from the health agency.

The latest study reminded the scientists of a case at Hong Kong’s Amoy Gardens almost two decades ago, where 329 residents caught severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), also caused by coronavirus, because of the faulty sewage pipelines.

“Apartments in multistory buildings may be linked via a shared waste-water system”, said Lidia Morawska, director of the International Laboratory for Air Quality and Health at the Australia's Queensland University of Technology.

“While solids and liquids descend the network, sewer gases -- often detectable by their odour -- sometimes rise through pipes in the absence of sufficient water”, said Morawska, as quoted by Bloomberg, who wasn't part of the research team.

"If there's a smell, it means that somehow air has been transported to where it shouldn't go," Morawska added.

Meanwhile, the WHO said that the SARS-CoV-2 spreads mainly through respiratory droplets -- spatters of saliva or discharge from the nose, however, scientists in China have said infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus in the stool of Covid-19 patients may also play a role in transmission.

Previous research has shown that toilet flushes can generate germ-laden aerosols from the excreta, the China CDC scientists said. Those particles can remain in the air for long periods and be dispersed over distances of more than 1 meter (3 feet), particularly in confined, poorly ventilated spaces.

Posted By: Talib Khan