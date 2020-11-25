The declaration regarding the Constitution Day was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 -- the year that marked the 125th anniversary of BR Ambedkar, who chaired the drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Constitution Day will be celebrated on November 26 to commemorate the adaption of Constitution of India -- the document that lays down the fundamental political principles, right, duties and power of the government, besides setting out fundamental rights, directive principles, and duties of citizens.

Two months after its adaption, the Indian Constitution became effective on January 26, replacing the government of India act as the country's fundamental governing document.

Why is Constitution Day celebrated on November 26?

The declaration regarding the Constitution Day was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 -- the year that marked the 125th anniversary of BR Ambedkar, who chaired the drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly. The announcement in this regard was made by the Prime Minister while he laid the foundation stone of the BR Ambedkar's Statue of Equality memorial in Mumbai. Ambedkar is recognised as the 'Father of the Constitution'. Prior to the announcement of the Constitution Day, November 26 was celebrated as the Law Day.

Celebrations

Various departments of the Indian constitution celebrated the first Constitution Day in 2015. Preamble was read out in schools across India on this day. Several events are held every year across the country on this day every year.

Significance

The day aims at highlighting the significance of the Indian constitution and to spread thoughts and ideas of BR Ambedkar. The Indian constitution was drafted by the Constituent Assembly over a 165-day period. Our constitution sets out fundamental rights, directive principles, and duties of citizens, and declares India a sovereign, secular, socialist, and democratic republic.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja