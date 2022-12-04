Confused On How To Start Conversation On First Date? 20 Best Questions That Are Conversation Starter

IT CAN be quite tricky on what to say, what not to, what to ask and what not to ask, when on a date, that too your first-ever date. Dating is a great way get to meet someone and know them. When on a date, asking right questions can help you know alot about the other person such as their values, interests, hobbies and much more.

As interesting a date can be, asking interesting and fun questions can rejuvenate the date mood and make it more fun. Therefore, to ease your work, we bring you some easy and interesting question to ask on your first date which can be conversation starters.

1. What does a typical day in your life look like?

2. What's the best vacation your ever have been to?

3. What do you normally do on weekends?

4. Tell me about your close friends.

5. What are you most passionate about?

6. What's the wildest things you've ever done?

7. What were you like as a kid?

8. Have you read any good books lately?

9. What do you love the most about your job?

10. What are you currently obsessed with?

11. What are some of your favourite spots around here?

12. What do you do to keep growing?

13. What is your all-time favourite book?

14. What TV shows are you watching right now?

15. What's on your bucket list?

16. What's the funniest gift you've ever gifted or recieved?

17. What are you afraid of?

18. What's the best advice anyone has ever given you?

19. Which fictional charecter do you relate to the most?

20. Where's you happy place?