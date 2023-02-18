Confession Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And Celebrations Of The Fifth Day Of Anti-Valentine's Week

THE FIFTH day in the Anti-Valentine's week is celebrated as Confession Day. The anti-valentine begins with slap day followed by kick day, perfume day, flirt day, confession day, missing day and breakup day. Confession day is ideally observed by people who want to confess their feelings of love, guilt and mistakes.

Confession Day 2023: History And Significance

Confession Day is meant for those who have not been able to express themselves for a long time. However, the day is not just limited to the expression of loveable feelings, you can also reveal some secrets and past misdeeds as well to a specific person. It is a great opportunity to open up about your feelings and thoughts to someone on this perfect day.

Confession Day 2023: Quotes

"If you are in love then little confession will be harmful. So, make a full confession."

"Confessing a secret feels good and helps to relieve stress. So why not give it a try by getting something off your chest and talking things through with a loved one."

"We only confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no big ones."

"Confessions must be made only to those who can take it."

"The road to happiness can be walked only if your heart is free from making any confessions. Best wishes on Confession Day!"

"Confession Day gives us a chance to say what we have not, a chance to express our feelings in their original way. Best wishes to you."

"To be able to confess shows a strong heart. So don’t be weak and let your feelings out on Confession Day."

"One confession that you make relieves your mind and soul of stress and pain for days. Have a Happy Confession Day."