New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A coffee a day, keeps COVID-19 away. Yes, this is what the latest study claims. A recent research published in the journal Nutrients was led by Northwestern University in the US. It has found that having one or more cups of coffee per day can reduce the risk of coronavirus upto 10 per cent as compared to the people who drink one or less than one cup of the beverage.

The study also states that the consumption of more veggies and lesser amount of processed meats, could cut the risk of COVID-19 infection. For the unversed, Coffee is known to contain antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

What does the study say?

The study quoted, "Coffee consumption favourably correlates with inflammatory biomarkers such as CRP, interleukin-6 (IL-6), and tumour necrosis factor I (TNF-I), which are also associated with Covid-19 severity and mortality." It further added, "Coffee consumption has also been associated with lower risk of pneumonia in elderly. Taken together, an immunoprotective effect of coffee against Covid-19 is plausible and merits further investigation."

How the study was conducted?

For the study, the team of researchers examined the records of about 40,000 British adults in the UK Biobank. They tracked their link between diet factors including daily intake of coffee, tea, oily fish, processed meat, red meat, fruit, and vegetables, and COVID-19.

They found that consumption of at least 0.67 servings/d of vegetables (cooked or raw, excluding potatoes) was associated with a lower risk of Covid-19 infection.

Processed meat consumption of as little as 0.43 servings/d was associated with a higher risk of Covid-19. However red meat consumption presented no risk, suggesting meat per se does not underlie the association observed with processed meats.

"Our results support the hypothesis that nutritional factors may influence distinct aspects of the immune system, hence susceptibility to Covid-19. Encouraging adherence to certain nutritional behaviours (eg, increasing vegetable intake and reducing processed meat intake) may be an additional tool to existing Covid-19 protection guidelines to limit the spread of this virus," said the researchers.

"Although these findings warrant independent confirmation, adherence to certain dietary behaviors may be an additional tool to existing Covid-19 protection guidelines to limit the spread of this virus," they added.

