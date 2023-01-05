Coconut Water: 5 Health Benefits Of This Rejuvenating Drink That Make It A Must Have

COCONUT WATER is a natural source of electrolytes and nutrients and is a perfect drink for good health and skin. It is a healthy and favourable way to stay hydrated while maintaining good health. Being naturally sweet and hydrating, coconut water is loaded with essential nutrients and minerals that are ideal for a healthy body and mind.

According to Healthline, coconut water contains around 94 per cent of water and very little fat. One cup of coconut water contains enough quantities of carbs, sugar, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus and potassium. It is a liquid found in young coconuts and a natural source of several important minerals. Therefore, we bring you a list of the benefits of coconut water for a healthy body and skin.

1. Ideal Drink After Workout

Coconut water is an elixir of electrolytes. These are minerals with an electrical charge. Coconut water is considered a great post-workout drink due to its rehydrating properties.

2. Low In Calories

Coconut water is a great substitute for high-calorie drinks. According to Healthify Me, coconut water provides only 60 calories per glass. It contains all the necessary minerals and electrolytes along with high levels of potassium.

3. May Lower Blood Sugar Levels

Coconut water can be an effective drink to manage your blood sugar levels. With the rich quantities of magnesium, coconut water can help in improving insulin sensitivity and also decrease the blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetes and prediabetes.

4. May Lower Cholesterol

Coconut water is 94 per cent water and a fat-free and cholesterol-free drink. Its potassium content can lower blood cholesterol levels. Studies show that coconut water tends to improve cholesterol and blood lipid levels.

5. Gives Radiant Skin

Consuming coconut water provides much-needed hydration to the body. Hydration helps the body get rid of toxins which may lead to a more radiant glow. Coconut water is enriched with natural cleansing properties that help in removing toxins and impurities from the skin.