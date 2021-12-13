New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (December 13) launched the "Dilli Ki Yogshala" initiative at an event organised by Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU). The aim of the initiative is to provide free yoga services under the guidance of trained teachers. Under the initiative, city residents above 25 years of age can avail yoga services without any cost. This initiative will start from January next year.

"Delhi CM today launched 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' initiative. Under this initiative,city residents (minimum group of 25) can give a missed call on the number 9013585858 to avail free services of a Yoga teacher provided by Delhi govt. This initiative will begin from Jan 2022," news agency ANI tweeted.

How to apply for Dilli Ki Yogshala?

Chief Minister Kejriwal has launched a mobile phone number on which people can give a missed call and get the guidance of yoga teachers. The mobile number is 901358585. A website— dillikiyogshala.com - has also been launched on the occasion. Interested people can also visit the website to get the service.

What are the eligibility criteria?

There is no as such eligibility criteria to avail the benefit of the initiative. People in the age group of 25 and above can give a missed call on the given number and start learning yoga. All they are required to do is to identify a place like a park or a community hall to practice yoga.

How will it work?

The "Dilli Ki Yogshala" programme will begin from January with 400 teachers trained by the DPSRU and at least 20,000 people are expected to start practicing yoga under their supervision, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said, as reported by news agency PTI. The Delhi government has allocated Rs 25 crore for the initiative in the 2021-22 budget. Kejriwal said that he hopes other states also adopt this initiative like other Delhi government programmes such as free water and electricity and mohalla clinics.

