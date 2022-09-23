Citrus Fruits Can Improve Your Heart And Mental Health; 5 Reasons To Include Them In Your Diet

CITRUS fruits are highly healthy food sources that are potable and good in taste. They contain essential vitamins such as C and B6, carbohydrates, potassium, fibers, and calcium. They are very nutritious, offering a host of vitamins, minerals and plant compounds that keep you healthy. Citrus fruits may include lemons, limes, grapefruits and other several types of oranges.

Look below some health benefits of citrus fruits and why you should include them in your diet:

1. Immunity Booster

Citrus fruits being high in Vitamin C helps in boosting your immunity. It helps the immune system to produce white blood cells which are essential to fight infections in the body. You can add grapefruit, oranges, lemons and limes into your diet. They also help to keep your skin smooth and elastic.

2. Improves Heart Health

Citrus fruits contain compounds which inhibit the tendency to keep your heart healthy. Their soluble fiber and flavonoids may contribute to raising healthy HDL cholesterol and lowering harmful LDL cholesterol and triglycerides. They may help lower blood pressure, which can trigger a heart attack.

3. Boosts skin health

The Vitamin C in citrus fruits works like a miracle for skin care. It is an essential vitamin that ensures clear and glowing skin. Vitamin C produces collagen, which is one of the most necessary nutrients in our body.

4. Mental Health

Many studies reveal that citrus fruits can be beneficial for one's mental health. Most citrus fruits contain a crystalline element called Apigenin which has anti-depressant properties. Some flavonoids in citrus fruits exhibit anti-allergic and anti-anxiety properties. So, citrus fruits can help people suffering from signs of early onset depression or anxiety.

5. Nervous and Circulatory System

Citrus fruits contain essential acids such as ascorbic acid, thiamine and vitamins like B, B2 and B3. They help in relaxing the blood vessels and aid oxidation which results in oxygen-rich blood throughout the body. This means that your body will respond well to the blood they receive, Moreover, minerals like phosphorus and selenium in citrus fruits aid DNA production and energy distribution.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)