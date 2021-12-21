New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Christmas week has started, and people are busy decorating their houses and Xmas tree. Besides, they are also preparing for rich gooey sweet, without which the holy festival is incomplete. What began as a porridge with dried fruit, spices and honey has now evolved into tempting Christmas cake.

Christmas is generally celebrated by Christians and every nation has its own traditional style to bake the cake. Some prefer simple fruitcakes, while others add rum, whisky or brandy to enhance the taste. Now, as only a few days are left, here we have brought you some easy Christmas cake recipes that will leave your guests drooling.

Moist Fruit Cake

It is a traditional fruit cake, rich in dry fruits and has a velvety texture. The dried fruits are usually soaked in liqueur for months, but you can add overnight soaked dried fruits in this batter. To present the cake, either go for a simple serving with coffee or tea, or you can serve it with velvety mouthwatering custard.

Jamaican Black Rum Fruit Cake

Also known as Rum Cake or Christmas cake, it is one of the perfect cakes when it comes to baking on Christmas. The Jamaican cake is rich in flavour, and the process is quite simple, making it special and delicious.

Traditional British Christmas Cake

British Christmas is incomplete without this traditional sweet. The recipe is quite simple, but it needs a long, slow bake and a little TLC. The cake is packed with sugars, fruits, and brandy. However, one has to be careful while baking, else the outer crust will burn.

Gingerbread Latte Cake

Without gingerbread cookies and cakes, Christmas is incomplete. This cake is layered with espresso buttercream to give a latte touch to the cake. However, you are advised to not use Blackstrap molasses in the cake as it is quite stronger than the fancy molasses.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv