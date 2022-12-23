Christmas 2022: Try These 7 Best Cocktail Drinks To Make Your Holiday More Special

WE ALL agree that a Christmas party would be empty without some libations, and you are aware that rum-based cocktails are the ideal way to up the festive spirit if plum cake alone isn't enough to lift your spirits. One of the best beverages to start with as an appetiser at a party is a rum beverage. Rum is a little bit too black and hefty for a lot of people. However, did you know that drinks mixed with rum and other sweet components pack a flavour and vigour punch? Here are some of the best cocktail beverages for you to enjoy with your friends and family this Christmas if you're preparing an amazing party night.

Vintage Mojito

Make the enduringly well-liked mojito by combining white rum, lemon, sugar syrup, mint leaves, and soda. Don't forget to add a few mint leaf sprigs as decoration.

Caribbean Fervour

With this wonderful beverage, which is made with passion fruit rum, coconut rum, and lemon rum, you can spice up your party season even more. It will be even better with the addition of basil leaves and pineapple juice.

Utterly Simple

This cocktail drink is easy to produce and the finest when it comes to enjoyment, as the name would imply. Simply stir in some hot apple juice and a cinnamon stick to your glass of rum to create a hearty beverage.

Desi Masala

Rum, green chillies, red chilli flakes, salt, and lemon juice are the ingredients for this cocktail, which you should make if the Desi in you won't accept anything that isn't masaledaar. Guava juice can be used to balance the flavours.

Rum Punch

This Christmas, spice up your holiday gathering with an exotic punch made with rum, pineapple, lemon, and peach juice, among other delicious ingredients.

The Elixir

One of the easiest and quickest alcoholic cocktails for a holiday celebration is the elixir. Not only this, but you can also transform your glass of rum into a mouthwatering beverage by just adding some lemon juice, honey, and tonic water.

Snow Shower

This cocktail, which combines pineapple juice, coconut-flavored rum, and creamy coconut cream, is the ideal way to enjoy the festive snowfall.