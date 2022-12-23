Christmas 2022: 4 Traditional Dessert Recipes For Your 'Sweet' X-Mas Celebrations

Christmas 2022: Desserts are most savoured at the times of X-mas festivities (Image Credits: Pexels)

THE MERRIEST festival of the year is almost here! Christmas is celebrated annually on December 25 to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ who is known to be the Son of God. This festival is celebrated in almost every part of the world with great enthusiasm and joy.

The celebrations of the festival include Christmas decorations, parties, cake-mixing ceremonies, exchanging gifts, binge-watching Christmas movies, singing traditional carols and enjoying traditional recipes. Therefore, we bring you the traditional recipes for the Christmas celebration.

1. Yule Log

A Yule log or bûche de Noël is a traditional Christmas recipe which is served as a dessert, especially in France, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Belgium. The traditions of Yule Log are believed to be from Germanic or Scandinavian paganism.

2. Cheesecake

Cheesecake is another traditional dessert recipe relished at the time of Christmas festivities. It is a dessert which contains one or more layers and has the rich taste of cheese in it.

3. Mini Christmas Cakes

From fruit cakes to chocolate cakes, mini Christmas cakes are easy to make and take less time to prepare. They are rich in a sweet taste and are savoured with Christmas feast.

4. Gingerbread

Gingerbread is one of the most popular traditional recipes for Christmas. According to Epicure and Culture, gingerbread is sacred and the only things allowed to be made by the general public during Christmas and Easter in early times.

5. Apple Pie

Apple pie was one of the first desserts made in America and includes a rich filling of apples. In history, apple pies signified motherly love and America itself.