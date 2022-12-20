Christmas 2022: 10 Popular Traditions Of The Holiday Season From Around The World

Christmas 2022: From lighting trees, decorating houses to kissing under the mistletoe, there are numerous traditions of this festival (Image Credits: Pixabay)

CHRISTMAS IS among the most celebrated festival in different parts of the world. The festival celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ who is known to be the Son of God. Every year, this festival is celebrated on December 25 in almost every part of the world. Christmas is known by numerous names such as Yuletide in Germany, Natale in Italian, Noel in Germany and Navidad in Spanish. The festivities of X-Mas start much before December 25 as people start decorating their houses and Christmas trees.

Many traditions of the festival persist since ancient times and are followed by heart. Common in many nations, some traditions include lighting up Christmas trees, hanging the advent calendar, Christmas stockings, enjoying traditional recipes and many more. Read below to know more about other traditions from different parts of the world.

1. Christmas Chicken

The food tradition in Japan is about three words, KFC. On Christmas, people in Japan flock to KFC. It is considered customary to eat fried chicken for Christmas dinner.

2. Churches

This is one of the most common traditions where Churches set up native scenes, depicting the birth of Jesus Christ, Joseph and Mary. They are shown to be surrounded by angels, shepherds, donkeys and camels.

3. Singing Carols

Traditional carol singing is one of the important traditions of this festival. People go door-to-door singing sweet Christmas carols and spreading festive vibes.

4. Kissing Under Mistletoe

The custom of kissing under the mistletoe dates back a long time. It began in the Victorian era when people used to believe that it led to marriage and promoted fertility.

5. Fruit Cake

When people discovered that plums and cherries could be preserved for a long time by soaking them in solutions of sugar, fruit cake became the universal offering of Christmas.

6. Christmas Logs

In parts of Spain, gifts are brought by Tió de Nadal or Christmas log which is a piece of wood decorated with a face and little legs.

7. Christmas Porridge

In parts of Finland, people traditionally eat porridge which is made of rice and milk along with cinnamon, milk or butter. The ones who find almonds places inside the pudding win and get gifts.

8. La Ribote

In the French Caribbean island of Martinique, La Ribote is a tradition where families pay their visit to their neighbours during Advent and New Year and share traditional foods such as yams, pork stew, pies etc.

9. Tall Red Candle

In Ireland, people light a tall red candle and leave it in front of their windows overnight. It is believed as a symbol of love, warmth, gratitude and shelter during the holidays.

10. Baked Ham

The Christmas dinner table is incomplete without the baked hams. They are decorated with pineapple, rum cake, and sorrel glaze and are relished with joy and togetherness.