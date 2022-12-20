Christmas 2022: 6 Party Theme Ideas To Make Your Celebrations More Happening

Christmas 2022: From an ugly sweater elf on the shelf party, Christmas themed parties are all about fun and memories (Image Credits: Pexels)

WITH THE festival of Christmas just around the corner, many people host Christmas parties to enjoy the festival together with family and friends. It is always fun to relish the joy of Christmas with your loved ones. But hosting a party is not an easy task. From looking out for catering to decorations and theme ideas, throwing a party which will be epic and memorable one is a task of professional hands. So, if you're thinking to host a party, we bring you a list of party theme ideas to ease your work and be the best host ever.

1. Elf On The Shelf Theme

Elf on the shelf is a Christmas tradition, so you can decide your party theme around this. People at your party can come dressed as cute little elves and hide all over the house.

2. Country Theme

Different countries celebrate the festival of Christmas in their unique ways with varied traditions. Therefore, you can pick a country of your choice and let your guests get dressed according to that country's culture. Along with that, you can prepare the traditional Christmas food of that country to make to party delightful.

3. Christmas In Vegas Theme

A party with a Vegas theme will never be a party without style and joy. This themed party is a party with colourful balloons and all night bar.

4. DIY Christmas Ornaments Theme

With this party theme, make your guests personalized ornaments with them to decorate Christmas trees. Enjoy the party with music, dance, wine and delicious snacks while decorating the tree and house.

5. Character Of Christmas Theme

This is one of the most fun and traditional theme party idea for Christmas. In this, you can make your guests choose their favourite Christmas characters and get them dressed like them such as Santa Claus, elves, a busy woman falling in love during holidays and many more.

6. DIY Ugly Sweater Party

Making the festival more fun, this party theme is all about everyone bringing an old sweater and decorating them with sparkles, buttons, pom poms and other items. This is known to be a holiday classic. Once done with sweater decorations, everyone can wear them and click photos with each other.