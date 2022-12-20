Christmas 2022: 10 Interesting Facts About The Merriest Time Of The Year That You MUST Know

Christmas 2022: The merriest festival of the year is just around the corner (Image Credits: Pexels)

CHRISTMAS is one of the merriest festivals celebrated by millions of people across the world. Every part across the country is all decked up to celebrate the Christmas festivities with joy and fervour. The festival of Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ and is observed every year on December 25. A day before the day of Christmas is celebrated as Christmas eve.

This festival holds great significance in the Christian community and is marked as a holiday season and is celebrated along with New Year festivities. Many popular traditions of the festival include lighting and decorating Christmas trees and houses, kissing under the mistletoe, exchanging gifts with loved ones, enjoying great feasts and parties, visiting the church and many more. Besides the celebration and traditions of this popular festival, there are some facts that one should know. Therefore, we bring you a list of unknown and fun facts about Christmas that you probably did not know.

Facts About Christmas

1. While Christmas is celebrated on December 25 to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, the original date of his birth is unknown.

2. Santa Claus, which is one of the most attractive and exciting parts of the festival, Santa Claus was first known to the world through the Coco Cola Christmas Ads in the 1920s.

3. The Christmas colours such as red, white and green have great significance, The red colour of Christmas signifies the blood of Jesus Christ, the Gold colour stands for wealth and light and green means life and rebirth and white stands for peace and snow.

4. The popular Jingle Bell song was originally a Thanksgiving song created by songwriter James Pierpont.

5. Almost 3 billion Christmas cards are sold and sent out every year on Christmas alone in the United States of America.

6. The first-ever celebration of Christmas was observed by the first Christian Emperor Constantine.

7. A popular practice of wishing Santa Claus via a postcard was prevalent long years back in Canada, where people used to believe that Santa Claus had an address 'North Pole, H0H 0H0, Canada and you can wish him via postcards.

8. The Most Preferred Xmas Toy Gift around the world is the Rubiks Cube which is sold at $10 per piece.

9. It is believed that 2 weeks before Xmas, many people break up. It has been noticed that many couples break up before the festivities begin.

10. The Christmas trees of the 16th century were not as fancy as they are now. In the past, Christmas trees were decorated with edible fruits and nuts.