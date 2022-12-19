Christmas 2022: History, Significance, Traditions And Celebrations Of X-Mas

Christmas 2022: This is one of the most celebrated festival across the world (Image Credits: Freepik)

THE WORLD is all decked up to celebrate the Christmas festivities. The popular festival of Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. It is an annual festival which commemorates the birth of Jesus and is primarily observed on December 25 every year. The merry festival is celebrated by millions of people throughout the world with great joy and enthusiasm. The word 'Christmas' is derived from the Mass Of Christ (or Jesus), the Mass service is where Christians remember that Jesus died and then came back to life.

Christmas 2022: History

Christmas was traditionally a Christian festival that celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ, but in the early 20th century, it also became a secular family holiday which is now observed by Christians and non-Christians all over the world. Numerous factors contribute to the selection of December 25 as a date of celebration of Jesus Christ's birth. The date December 25 was considered the date of the winter solstice in the Roman calendar. The 'History of Religions' hypothesis suggests that the Church selected December 25 for the festivities held by Romans in honour of Sun God Sol Invictus. The original birth date of Jesus Christ is unknown, however, December 25 was assigned as the date for his birth anniversary.

Christmas 2022: Significance

Christians believe Jesus Christ to be the Son of God and celebrate their birthday on December 25 as Christmas. The festival holds great significance in the Christian community. It is believed that Jesus was sent by God to the Earth to sacrifice himself. During the modern era, Christmas got associated with the tradition of Santa Claus, the traditional patron of Christmas, who brings gifts for children and grants them their wishes. Sanat Claus rides on a sleigh from the North Pole to distribute gifts among children and people around the globe.

Christmas 2022: Celebrations

Christmas is celebrated in numerous merry ways. Some main celebrations of Christmas include decorating Christmas trees, decorating houses, singing Christmas carols, watching Christmas movies with family, hanging mistletoe, exchanging gifts and visiting the church.

The festival of Christmas is a sacred religious holiday and a worldwide phenomenonal culture. On this day people decorate their houses with Christmas trees and lighting and enjoy quality time with their loved ones along with enjoying delicacies.